2 boys, 15 and 12, beaten and robbed at Philadelphia recreation center, police say

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a group of males they say assaulted and robbed two young boys at a recreation center in Kensington last week.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. back on June 24 at the Cione Recreation Center on the 2600 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the victims, two boys aged 15 and 12, were playing basketball at the center when an unknown male suspect started arguing with them.

At that time, police say the suspect called over a second suspect and 3-5 additional males.

The group then assaulted one of the victims and took the other victim's book bag. Inside the bag was the victim's phone, and the other victim's wallet, containing $100.

The suspects fled the scene and were last seen heading north on Aramigo avenue.

One of the victims suffered minor bruising to his back and side from being kicked and punched.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact police.

