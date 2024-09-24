2 cars involved in road rage shooting that lead to crash on I-95: police

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a road rage shooting and crash that unfolded Tuesday morning on I-95.

Investigators say the driver of an Oldsmobile sedan and a pick-up became involved in an altercation near mile marker 15.3 around 10 a.m.

It's believed that during the feud, the driver of the Oldsmobile fired multiple rounds from a semi-automatic pistol at the pick-up truck.

The vehicles continued north on I-95 when investigators say both cars crashed into each other, and the Oldsmobile struck an uninvolved Ford Escape.

The Oldsmobile, authorities say, sustained "disabling damage" from the crash, and the pick-up truck continued driving north on I-95.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting and crash, and no charges have been reported.