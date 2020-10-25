2 dead, 7 injured, over 20 displaced in 3-alarm Camden apartment fire

article

Two people are dead and seven are injured after a three-alarm fire ripped through a Camden apartment building early Sunday morning.

Officials said the fire started in an apartment building on the 3400 block of Cramer Street in Camden, around three Sunday morning.

When fire crews arrived on scene, people were seen jumping from second and third floor windows to escape the smoke and flames, authorities stated.

Seven people were transported to area hospitals and two people died. Fire officials stated 20 to 30 people have been displaced and the Red Cross was called to help those in need.

Fire crews, along with the help of several neighboring crews in Camden County worked to extinguish the blaze, bringing it under control about 40 minutes after the first call.

No cause of the three-alarm fire has been determined and the fire is under investigation.

