2 driven to hospital after triple shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Two people showed up at the hospital following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one man in critical condition, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Seybert Street just before 4 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

RELATED HEADLINES

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot three times in the legs and taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition. Two other victims, 63 and 41, were driven to Temple Hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

Authorities did not report any arrests immediately after the shooting. Police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter