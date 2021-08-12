2 driven to hospital after triple shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Two people showed up at the hospital following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one man in critical condition, according to police.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Seybert Street just before 4 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Police say a 36-year-old man was shot three times in the legs and taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition. Two other victims, 63 and 41, were driven to Temple Hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.
Authorities did not report any arrests immediately after the shooting. Police have not said what sparked the gunfire.
