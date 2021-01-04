2 injured after New Year's Eve Schuylkill shooting, crash; State police seek information

article

Pennsylvania State Police seek information into a New Year's Eve shooting on the Schuylkill Expressway which led to a car accident.

New Year’s Eve, troopers were called to the Schuylkill Expressway, at Girard Avenue, for a car accident, just before 11 p.m.

Troopers discovered a car with Delaware plates, flipped on its roof, with a multitude of bullet holes throughout the vehicle.

Two victims in the car, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, were both rushed to Temple University Hospital, suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. They are both listed as stable.

During their investigation, troopers found the shooting happened while the car was westbound on the Schuylkill at Girard Avenue. The holes indicated the car was shot at from the outside of the vehicle. They discovered a Glock 48 at the scene and 9mm shell casings were also found near the car, scattered over the highway.

State police are asking anyone with information to please contact them anonymously through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made anonymously at the Crime Stoppers website, here. Tips can also be submitted to state police by calling the Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216 and asking for Trooper Rossiter.

