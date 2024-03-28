2 juveniles sought in car window smashing spree in Upper Darby: police

Upper Darby police are looking for two kids, who they say used rocks and bricks to damage at least nine cars, Tuesday.

Drew Neptune of Upper Darby is a victim of the crime as she showed FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney where vandals smashed the now fixed front windshield of her blue Acura.

She was not happy, telling us, "It's just ridiculous. I was pretty upset."

Her car was parked right outside her apartment building on the 200 block of South Carol Boulevard In Upper Darby.

"I just don't know why they'd do that. Smashing stuff. I mean, I know there might not be much to do, but really smashing people's cars. it's just crazy," said Neptune.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said they believe two juveniles are responsible. He explained the windshields and side windows of nine cars were all smashed between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday night. They say the pair hit cars along the 200 blocks of South Carol, South Cedar Lane, and South Madison Avenue, as well as the 7200 block of South Wayne Avenue.

"It's boredom. All the kids are out on Spring Break. It's kids. We can tell from still image. Walking around in boredom, pick up a rock. Pick up a brick and decide to start smashing windows. It's dumb. Makes no sense," said the police superintendent.

Neptune, who had her windshield replaced Thursday, says it wasn’t cheap.

"434 dollars," said Neptune. When asked if any of it was covered by insurance, she said, "No. It was out of pocket, yeah, it's a lot. It is a lot."

Drew and her partner Siana Davis say it was also a huge inconvenience as they both missed work.

"Yeah, pretty angry, pretty frustrating. Had to take off work to get everything fixed, sorted out," said Davis.

Bernhardt says he's confident they will find the kids who did it and they will be held accountable.

"There needs to be restitution for those cars that were damaged," he said. "You know who you are. Go to your parents and turn yourself in."

Police say nothing was stolen from the cars. Anyone who lives in the Highland Park area of Upper Darby is urged to check their Ring and home surveillance cameras and to contact police if they capture the vandals in action.