2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle accident on I-78 in Berks County

At least two people are dead and one other is injured after a multi-vehicle accident on I-78 in Berks County.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on I-78 eastbound between exit 17 for Rehrersburg/Route419 and exit 29A for Reading/Route 61 South.

A 64-year-old driver of a tractor trailer that was being detoured off I-78 because of the earlier crash failed to slow down for stopped traffic and rear-ended a van, causing a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles. Killed were a 24-year-old woman from Reading who was riding in the back seat of a sedan, and a 54-year-old man from Williamsport who was driving an SUV, police said.

The condition of the injured individual is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

