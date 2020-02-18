2 men, 1 woman injured after triple shooting in South Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating following a triple shooting in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 400 block of Fitzgerald Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man, accompanied by his 19-year-old brother, was waiting outside for his 23-year-old girlfriend when they heard gunshots.

The 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. The 23-year-old woman suffered a graze wound under her arm. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police recovered 16 40 caliber bullet shell casings and five bullet fragments from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

