2 men charged in robberies of Latino-owned businesses in Feltonville

Philadelphia police have announced arrests in connection with a number of robberies at Latino-owned businesses in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

The announcement came as city leaders, community members, and police gathered to discuss the recent crimes.

Omar White-Davis, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with several robberies that occurred back on Nov. 21.

Police say White-Davis was involved in robberies of businesses on the 4500 block of North D Street, 2000 East Tioga Street, and the 2000 block of East Pacific Street.

Acia Moore (L), Omar White-Davis (R). (Philadelphia Police Department)

Acia Moore, 20, was also arrested after police say he was involved in a robbery on Dec. 6 at the Food and Deli Market on the 4500 block of North D Street.

Both White-Davis and Moore are facing charges including robbery and related offenses. Police say both men robbed a number of stores in the area more than once and at least 13 incidents are under investigation.

During a Tuesday meeting, city leaders and community members said that Latino-owned businesses were being targeted in a recent string of robberies. One business owner who was at the meeting says her café had been robbed twice in two days.

She also said that due to a shortage of police officers, businesses owners in the area are taking extra measures to secure their stores.

"We are conscious that we can't have a police officer outside of our stores at all times. So at the end of the day we have to do what we can to protect ourselves," she explained.

Business owners say police have increased patrols in the area, but they would like to develop a better relationship with those officers on patrol.

