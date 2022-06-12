2 men shot, 1 critical after double shooting in Kensington, police say

A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

The man was shot in the lower back, chest and neck on the 3400 block of North Water Street, according to police.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Another man was also reportedly injured in the shooting. Police say a second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the lower body. He is listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.