2 men shot multiple times and killed inside Olney residence: officials

Two men were brutally gunned down and killed inside an Olney residence.

The shooting happened inside a building on the 5900 block of North 3rd Street Thursday night, about 7:30.

Responding officers found the two men, a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old, with multiple gunshot wounds in each.

Police rushed them both to Einstein Medical Center where each of them died from their injuries.

An active investigation into the double homicide is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.