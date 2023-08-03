2 men shot multiple times and killed inside Olney residence: officials
article
OLNEY - Two men were brutally gunned down and killed inside an Olney residence.
The shooting happened inside a building on the 5900 block of North 3rd Street Thursday night, about 7:30.
Responding officers found the two men, a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old, with multiple gunshot wounds in each.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:
- Police: Wanted couple crashes car with infant, teen inside during police chase in Philadelphia
- Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia: police
- Philadelphia police, city leaders walk for peace in neighborhood rocked by tragedy
Police rushed them both to Einstein Medical Center where each of them died from their injuries.
An active investigation into the double homicide is underway.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.