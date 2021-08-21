Expand / Collapse search
2 people stable after shooting in Kensington

News
Two people shot in Kensington

At least two people were shot in Kensington overnight and both are reportedly in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA - At least two people were shot and injured in Kensington overnight.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at East Atlantic Street and Kensington Avenue.

Both victims are reportedly in stable condition. 

So far, there is no word on a motive or any arrests. 

