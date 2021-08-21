2 people stable after shooting in Kensington

At least two people were shot and injured in Kensington overnight.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at East Atlantic Street and Kensington Avenue.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both victims are reportedly in stable condition.

So far, there is no word on a motive or any arrests.



___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter