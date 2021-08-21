2 people stable after shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - At least two people were shot and injured in Kensington overnight.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at East Atlantic Street and Kensington Avenue.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pursuit ends with shots fired at police in West Mount Airy
- 15-year-old dies after being shot in face while playing basketball in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
- Man accused of impersonating police officer, assaulting women during traffic stops in New Jersey, police say
- 11-month-old girl shot in head in apparent accidental shooting in Chester, police say
- Quintuple shooting outside Germantown barbershop leaves man dead, police say
Both victims are reportedly in stable condition.
So far, there is no word on a motive or any arrests.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement