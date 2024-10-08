2 suspects sought for shooting of teen boy on SEPTA bus

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify two men wanted in connection to a SEPTA bus shooting last week.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the face onboard the crowded bus at 3rd Street and Allegheny Avenue.

He was transported in critical condition, but is said to be in stable condition now.

Sources tell FOX 29 that the shooting is being investigated as a robbery-gone-wrong.

Police say they initially believed the suspects led officers on a wild chase, but later confirmed that the two incidents are not connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.