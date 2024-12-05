2 teens arrested for armed carjackings after police pursuit in Bensalem

A recent crime spree in Bensalem is being linked to two teenagers, including one who lived at the St. Francis & St. Vincent Homes for Children.

Daniel Rosa, 15, and Tharyn Battis Jr., 18, have been arrested and charged in connection to two armed carjackings in just two days.

On Monday, a woman at Oak Court was ordered out of her Honda Pilot with a gun pointed to her face before two male suspects drove off in her vehicle, which was found unoccupied a short time later.

The next day, another vehicle was pursued after being stolen from Magnolia Court.

Police say the driver, identified as Rosa, rammed the patrol van and fled as the passenger, identified as Battis, bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Battis, who police say was a resident of St. Francis & St. Vincent Homes, was eventually taken into custody at gunpoint. A stolen handgun, cell phone, vape pen and pocket knife were also recovered in the woods.

"Bensalem Police have had multiple criminal contacts with residents of the St. Francis & St. Vincent Home for Children on Bristol Pike and found that staff has little or no control over them. It was discovered that several residents of St. Francis Home for Children went AWOL simultaneously at 2:59 am on Monday, just before the carjacking. Still, staff only reported that Tharyn Battis Jr. was missing."

Rosa was later arrested at his home after the second stolen vehicle was found unoccupied.

Both Rosa and Battis were charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses. Rosa is being tried as an adult.



