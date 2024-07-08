2 teens back in custody after escaping Berks County detention center

Two teens who escaped from a Berks County detention center are back in custody.

16-year-old Dustin Lomas has been on the run since escaping from Abraxas Academy Saturday. He was captured by police in Falls Township Wednesday evening. Officials say he was in a stolen vehicle when he was caught.

He and 18-year-old Tyler Lutz fled the Berks County detention center by climbing a fence.

Lutz was found at a carnival in Tullytown Borough, in Bucks County, Monday. Officials said Lutz was attempting to blend in with employees when he was picked up.

Lomas is being held at Bucks County Youth Center while Lutz is being held at C.F.I. Bucks.

No other details were provided regarding their captures.