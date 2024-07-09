Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
4
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Bank robbed in Center City as suspect flees in broad daylight: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 9, 2024 10:40am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a bank robbery that unfolded not long after opening Tuesday morning.

The robbery alarm went off at TD Bank on JFK Boulevard in Center City around 9:50 a.m.

A man demanded money with a note, then fled with $384 in cash, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect is said to be bald and wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.