Bank robbed in Center City as suspect flees in broad daylight: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a bank robbery that unfolded not long after opening Tuesday morning.
The robbery alarm went off at TD Bank on JFK Boulevard in Center City around 9:50 a.m.
A man demanded money with a note, then fled with $384 in cash, according to authorities.
The suspect is said to be bald and wearing a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.