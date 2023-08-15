2 teens injured, 3 people being held after double shooting in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting broke out in West Philadelphia Tuesday night, striking two teenagers.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue just after 8 p.m.
Two male victims, ages 17 and 18, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.
Both were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.
Police say three people are currently being held in connection to the investigation.
No weapons have been recovered.