2 teens injured, 3 people being held after double shooting in West Philadelphia: police

A double shooting broke out in West Philadelphia Tuesday night, striking two teenagers.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Two male victims, ages 17 and 18, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

Both were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

Police say three people are currently being held in connection to the investigation.

No weapons have been recovered.