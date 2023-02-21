2 teens shot near memorial for fallen Temple University police officer, authorities say

article

Police are investigating a shooting near Temple’s campus that occurred just blocks from where a Temple University police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports shooting near Uber Street and Montgomery Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot four times in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot once in the right forearm.

Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital. The 17-year-old was listed in critical condition.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting occurred a short time before a planned on-campus vigil for Officer Chris Fitzgerald, the Temple University officer who was fatally shot near 18th and Montgomery streets over the weekend.

A makeshift memorial was set up near where Officer Fitzgerald was killed.