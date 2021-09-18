Man shot to death in Hunting Park, police say

article

A man has died after he was shot to death in the Hunting Park section of the city.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Old York Road at approximately 6:08 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say a 34-year-old suffered one gunshot to the chest and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.

At this time, there have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter