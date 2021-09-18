Man shot to death in Hunting Park, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot to death in the Hunting Park section of the city.
The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Old York Road at approximately 6:08 a.m.
Police say a 34-year-old suffered one gunshot to the chest and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
At this time, there have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered.
