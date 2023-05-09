2 women injured by gunfire that erupted after fight in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fight that led to a double shooting in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, police say.
According to authorities, just after midnight, police responded to a call for a fight on Wagner Avenue in the Logan section of the city.
Officials say while officers were en route to the scene, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a shooting.
Police say officers arrived on scene and found a 21-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head.
Two spent shell casings were also discovered on scene, per police.
According to officials, as investigators were processing the scene, a second call came in for a 27-year-old woman who was grazed in the shoulder.
Authorities have not said who the shooters were or if there is an ongoing search for suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.