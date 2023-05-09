Expand / Collapse search

2 women injured by gunfire that erupted after fight in Logan, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fight that led to a double shooting in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, police say. 

According to authorities, just after midnight, police responded to a call for a fight on Wagner Avenue in the Logan section of the city. 

Officials say while officers were en route to the scene, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a shooting. 

Police say officers arrived on scene and found a 21-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Two spent shell casings were also discovered on scene, per police. 

According to officials, as investigators were processing the scene, a second call came in for a 27-year-old woman who was grazed in the shoulder. 

Authorities have not said who the shooters were or if there is an ongoing search for suspects. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 