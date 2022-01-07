2-year-old injured in apparent freak sledding accident in Upper Merion, police say

article

Police in Upper Merion said a 2-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after the child veered off course while sledding and glided underneath a passing car.

The apparent freak accident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Arden Road, according to police.

The Upper Merion Police Department said the driver stopped immediately and helped pull the child out from underneath the car before paramedics got there.

The 2-year-old was airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in unknown condition, police said.

The driver of the car is cooperating with an investigation being lead by the Upper Merion Police Department.

