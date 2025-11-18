2025 Philadelphia Michelin Guide: Full list of winners

Philadelphia is being recognized in the famous Michelin Guide, for the first time.

What we know:

The list of Philadelphia's Michelin star-winning restaurants was announced Tuesday night's ceremony at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Michelin star restaurant winners

Her Place Supper Club in Center City, Friday Saturday Sunday in Center City and Provenance in Society Hill all earned one Michelin star.

Michelin Bib Gourmand winners

Ten Philly restaurants were awarded a Bib Gourmand, which highlights eateries that serve high-quality food at reasonable prices.

Angelo's

Dalessandro's

Del Rossi's

Dizengoff

El Chingon

Fiorella

Pizzeria Beddia

Royal Sushi & Izakaya

Sally

4th Street Deli

Michelin recommended restaurant winners

21 Philly restaurants are being recognized as ‘Selected Restaurants.'

Ambra

Forsythia

High Street

Hiroki

Honeysuckle

Illata

Kalaya

Laser Wolf

Laurel

Little Water

Mish Mish

My Loup

Pietramala

River Twice

Roxanne

Southwark

Suraya

Vedge

Vernick Food & Drink

Vetri Cucina

Zahav

Green Star winner

Pietramala, a vegan restaurant in Northern Liberties was awarded the Green Star for its sustainable practices and ingredients. It recognizes restaurants committed to environmental responsibility.

What is the Michelin Guide?

The backstory:

The Michelin Guide dates back to 1900, when the tire company published a little red book with information for travelers like maps, how to change a tire and places to stop. In the 1920s, the guide started including lists of hotels and restaurants.

Now, recognition in the Michelin Guide is one of the highest honors in the culinary world, and the company has guides in more than 60 locations across the globe. In North America, Michelin has restaurant guides for New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Mexico, California, Texas, Florida and more.

In May, Michelin announced it was adding Philadelphia and Boston to the list for consideration. Since then, Michelin's mystery diners have been scouting out restaurants to include in the guide.

What do Michelin stars mean?

Dig deeper:

Restaurants can be awarded between one and three stars. Michelin gives one star to "restaurants that use top-quality ingredients and prepare dishes with distinct flavors to a consistently high standard."

Two stars are reserved for restaurants "where the team’s personalities and talents shine through in expertly crafted dishes, with food that is both refined and inspired."

Three-star restaurants "tend to have chefs at the peak of their profession, where the cooking elevates the craft to an art form, with some dishes destined to become classics."

Michelin's diners grade on five criteria: