Woman in custody after fatally shooting man in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was fatally shot by a woman inside a home in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Old York Road.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:53 p.m. by paramedics.
A woman was apprehended by police and a firearm was recovered.
So far, police have not released a motive in the shooting.
