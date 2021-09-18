Woman in custody after fatally shooting man in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man has died after he was fatally shot by a woman inside a home in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Old York Road.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:53 p.m. by paramedics.

A woman was apprehended by police and a firearm was recovered.

So far, police have not released a motive in the shooting.

