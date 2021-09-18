Man extremely critical after gunmen open fire on car in Strawberry Mansion, police say

A man is now fighting for his life after being shot in his car in the strawberry mansion neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2900 block of West York Street

Police say four to six men opened fire on the victim who was sitting inside a silver Chevy Impala.

The crime scene consists of at least 33 spent shell casings while the vehicle itself was struck at least 20 times. The victim was struck at least 8 times.

According to police, the victim is in extremely critical condition.

So far there is no motive in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

