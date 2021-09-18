Man extremely critical after gunmen open fire on car in Strawberry Mansion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is now fighting for his life after being shot in his car in the strawberry mansion neighborhood.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2900 block of West York Street
Police say four to six men opened fire on the victim who was sitting inside a silver Chevy Impala.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 teens wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
- Pat's Steaks brawl: Police release video of suspects wanted in deadly beating outside cheesesteak shop
- Delaware State Police investigating shooting at Concord Mall
- 6-year-old girl wounded in shooting outside grocery store in Chester, police say
The crime scene consists of at least 33 spent shell casings while the vehicle itself was struck at least 20 times. The victim was struck at least 8 times.
According to police, the victim is in extremely critical condition.
So far there is no motive in the shooting and no arrests have been made.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement