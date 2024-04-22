$2k Lowe's thefts: Chicago duo arrested for Delaware shoplifting spree

article

Two out-of-towners found themselves behind bars in Delaware prisons after being found with stolen items worth thousands of dollars.

Fabian Jaworski, 35, and Sandra Zelinska, 34, both of Chicago, Illinois, were charged with felony shoplifting over the weekend.

Lowe's employees told Delaware State police that the duo stole merchandise from the New Castle store before fleeing in a minivan.

Jaworski and Zelinska were later spotted at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts, where they were both arrested.

Police say they were found with more than $4,000 worth of stolen property, including $450 from Lowe's in Bear and $1,900 from Lowers in New Castle.

Both were committed to local prisons on $8,000 cash bond for various charges.