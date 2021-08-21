3 charged after man fires AK-47 from backseat of car in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Three people are in custody after police say a man was captured on video firing an AK-47 rifle out the back door of a car on Friday night in North Philadelphia.
Gregory Seizer, Akeem Robinson and Jannette Perez were each charged with a felony count of "causing/risking catastrophe," along with weapons offenses and related charges.
PHILADELPHIA CRIME HEADLINES
- 2 people stable after shooting in Kensington
- Pursuit ends with shots fired at police in West Mount Airy
- 15-year-old dies after being shot in face while playing basketball in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
Temple University police officers were called to the area of Broad and Norris streets around 3 a.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.
Officers checked nearby surveillance cameras and allegedly saw a man firing an AK-47 rifle out the backdoor of a silver Kia with a temporary Delaware license plate near the intersection of Broad and Norris.
Investigators found multiple rounds scattered between the 800 to 1400 block of Norris Street, according to police.
The suspect's vehicle was found about an hour later on the 2300 block of Berks Street and the three suspects were taken into custody, police said.
The Philadelphia Office of Public Affairs said no victims were reported during the shooting.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement