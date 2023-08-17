3 injured after vehicle hits 2 buildings during rollover crash in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Pieces of plastic and metal surrounded a flipped vehicle as it laid mangled across a sidewalk in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.
Police say it was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Ridge Avenue and Spring Garden Street around 3:20 a.m.
The vehicle struck two buildings before rolling over and ending up on its roof, according to authorities.
Three people were injured and transported to a local hospital, where one is said to be in critical condition.
It is unclear what led to the crash, and if the victims were inside the vehicle at the time.