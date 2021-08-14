3 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings across Philadelphia

article

A grim night across Philadelphia as three men were shot and killed and a fourth critically injured in the early morning hours.

Police were busy as they responded to three separate shooting locations. The first, just about 12:45 Saturday morning, in South Philadelphia, found two men shot, with one of them dying at the hospital. The second man is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

One man was shot and killed at South 68th Street and Woodland Avenue, police said.

Officers then responded to South 68th Street and Woodland Avenue, just after 1:30 in the morning, on reports of gunshots. They found a male shot and killed in the parking lot of a pharmacy. There were no other details about the man, or a motivation for the shooting.

Philadelphia police investigate after a man is shot and killed on East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.

At about 3:15 a.m., police were again called out on reports of gunfire, this time in Kensington, on East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue. Responding officers found a man shot and killed at the scene. No other details about the victim were provided.

All of the shootings are under investigation. No arrests have been made and no weapons found.

