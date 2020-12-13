3 killed in overnight shootings across Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police report three men were killed in two different shootings overnight in the city, including a man who was shot dead during an attempted carjacking and gun battle.

Officers responded to a gas station on the corner of West Hunting Park Avenue and North Broad Street just after 10:30 p.m. where a man was hit once in the chest by gunfire.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after the alleged shooter saw his car being robbed while leaving the convenience store. The man, who is believed the be licensed to carry, opened fire on two suspected carjackers who then returned fire. One man was struck in the chest and died at Temple Hospital, the other fled the scene.

Police have not reported any arrests or charges at this time.

Officers in Kingsessing early Sunday morning were called to the 1100 block of Ruby Street where two people were fatally shot and a third walked to the hospital.

Police say two men, ages 25 and 33, were struck by gunfire and rushed to Penn Presbyterian where they died. A 30-year-old woman later arrived at UPenn with a gunshot wound to the chest and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to piece together the events surrounding the deadly shooting. No arrests were reported as of Sunday morning.

Across the city in Hunting Park, officers say two 21-year-old men were injured by gunfire and one remains in critical condition. Both were taken to Temple Hospital.

Philadelphia police reported Sunday three additional overnight shootings, including one that saw a 19-year-old shot five times in the legs in East Germantown. The victims are expected to survive and no arrests have been reported.

