3 killed, several wounded in overnight gun violence across Philadelphia

A 3-year-old was shot and wounded in West Philadelphia, a teenager was killed while attending a shooting victim's vigil in East Germantown and a young man was stuck over 10 times by gunfire. Philadelphia police say a spate of overnight shootings resulted in three deaths and several hospitalizations.

Officers responded to 2000 block of South 68th Street after a woman reported her grandson had sustained an unknown injury. Healthcare professionals later determined that the 3-year-old child sustained gunshot wounds to the bicep and hand. The child is reportedly in critical but stable condition at CHOP.

A preliminary investigation turned up no witnesses and police say there were no reports of gunshots at the time of the incident. No arrests have been made as authorities continue to investigate.

MORE: Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally shot in Southwest Philadelphia stable at CHOP

Elsewhere in the city overnight, a homicide in East Germantown punctuated Philadelphia's ongoing scourge of gun violence. Police say a 17-year-old was shot and killed while attending a vigil service for a shooting victim.

Homicide detective report the teen was found lying next to a car with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No arrests have been reported.

RELATED: Police: Teen fatally shot in East Germantown while attending vigil for shooting victim

Officers in Strawberry Mansion responded to the 1700 block of North 31st Street around 8 p.m. where an unidentified man was shot in the head and torso. The victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gun violence claimed another young life in West Philadelphia during the early morning hours. Police from Philadelphia's 18th district responded to the 6200 block of Christian Street around 8 a.m. where a 26-year-old man was fatally shot three times. The victim was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Police say four other people were wounded by gunfire overnight across Philadelphia, including a 20-year-old man who was reportedly hit by 11 bullets and another man who was hit by a stray bullet.

