3 sought in armed robberies at North Philadelphia Rite Aids, authorities say

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for three armed robbery suspects who they believe knocked off two pharmacies stores on consecutive days.

Investigators believe the three wanted males robbed the Rite Aid on the 2800 block of Dauphin Street around 4 p.m. on June 18. About a day later, the trio is accused of robbing another North Philadelphia Rite Aid located on the West Lehigh Street.

Two of the suspects pictured in a police handout were armed during the robberies, according to investigators. Both the armed suspects are described by police as Black males between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6.

The third suspect is believed to be a Black male around 5-foot-7 to 6-feet-tall, police said.

The Citizens Crime Commission has issued a $5k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with tips about the suspects whereabouts can call authorities at 215-546-8477 or 215-418-4000.