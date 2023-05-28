Woman, 19, shot as boyfriend cleans gun in apartment near Temple University campus, police say

A 19-year-old woman ended up in the hospital after police say her boyfriend's firearm went off inside an apartment Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of 15th Street, which is located just blocks from Temple University campus in North Philadelphia. It is unclear if the apartment is student, or off-campus, housing.

Police say the woman was shot in the lower body when her 22-year-old boyfriend was cleaning his gun, and it went off.

She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition as her boyfriend was held for questioning, according to authorities. The weapon was also recovered at the scene.