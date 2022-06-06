3 tractor-trailers, multiple vehicles crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike, shut down lanes

article

A multi-vehicle crash, involving several tractor-trailers, has shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County.

Three tractor-trailers, along with several other vehicles, crashed on the eastbound side of the turnpike near Exit 312 at Downingtown.

All eastbound lanes are blocked as crews respond to the crash Monday afternoon.

MORE HEADLINES:

SkyFOX was live at the scene where a car could be seen trapped under a tractor-trailer. It appears at least one of the tractor-trailer becames detached due to the crash.

No update on injuries at this time.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.