22-year-old dies after being shot 7 times in West Philadelphia, police say

A 22-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:42 a.m. on the 3200 block of Brandywine Street.

Police say the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

