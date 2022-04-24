'It's too much': Philadelphia fire officials frustrated with number of severe, fatal fires in the city

article

Philadelphia fire officials say they are frustrated with the number of severe and fatal fires happening across the city.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel expressed his frustration at a press conference detailing a fatal fire that took the lives of four, including three children, on Sunday afternoon.

"Right now we are frustrated and we are mourning," he said as he explained the residence had no working smoke detectors.

Thiel says before Sunday's fire, there were 17 fatal fires in 2022 so far, including the fatal Fairmount fire that claimed the life of 12 people, including eight children.

Additionally, since January 1, 38 people were injured in fire-related incidents and more than 312 families were displaced, Thiel said.

"It's just too much" Thiel said as he explained how firefighters are frustrated.

He's also encouraging everyone to make sure their smoke detectors are working properly and be aware of safety tips that can save their lives in case of an emergency.

"The best fire is the one that never starts," he said.

FIRE PREVENTION TIPS

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and at the top of open stairways

Test smoke alarms once a month and replace batteries twice a year

Plan and review home escape routes with your family and practice getting out of each room

Check to make sure windows aren't nailed or painted shut or have security guards that could prevent you from getting out

Put fire extinguishers in your home and teach family members how to use them

Close you're bedroom door at night to lessen the effects of toxic smoke and heat

Make sure your home is insured or get renter's insurance if you are a tenant

You can request a smoke alarm through Philly311 and the Fire Department will come install one in your home.

To qualify, you must live in a one or two-family home occupied by the owner. If you live in an apartment building or are renting, the landlord must provide smoke alarms on every level of the home, according to the City of Philadelphia.

If your landlord has not provided smoke alarms, call Philly311 to report a code violation.