Police: Man shot to death after answering his apartment door in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - Police are investigating the circumstance that led to a man being killed at his apartment in Mercer County early Wednesday morning.
The 30-year-old victim, identified as Christopher MacLeod, was reportedly found shot several times on a grassy patch near his apartment on Mid Way Lane in Ewing Township.
He was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the man was shot after answering knocks at his door.
Several shell casing were found in the common walkway between the apartment buildings.
No arrests have been made.