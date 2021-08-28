4-year-old boy shot in the foot in Strawberry Mansion, police say

article

A 4-year-old boy is in stable condition after police say he was shot in the foot Saturday night in Strawberry Mansion.

According to investigators, the child was struck in the right foot by gunfire inside a property on the 2000 block of North 32nd Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the child was driven to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in stable condition.

The car that drove the child to the hospital was gone when police arrived, investigators said.

No arrests have been reported.

