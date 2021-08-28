Police: Woman shot and killed in Kensington, suspect in custody
article
KENSINGTON - A suspect is in custody after police say a young woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Kensington.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of A Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
LATEST PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES
- Academy Park High School shooting: Child killed after shots ring out following football game
- Man shot twice during attempted robbery in Nicetown, police say
- Man who fled police charged with attempted murder for shooting at officers in NJ, prosecutors say
Police found a 26-year-old woman shot once in the chest, according to investigators. She was pronounced dead by emergency medial responders.
Authorities say a person was arrested following the deadly shooting and a gun was recovered.
No charges were announced immediately following the homicide.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement