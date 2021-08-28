Police: Woman shot and killed in Kensington, suspect in custody

article

A suspect is in custody after police say a young woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of A Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 26-year-old woman shot once in the chest, according to investigators. She was pronounced dead by emergency medial responders.

Authorities say a person was arrested following the deadly shooting and a gun was recovered.

No charges were announced immediately following the homicide.

