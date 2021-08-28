Man shot twice during attempted robbery in Nicetown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot twice during an attempted robbery in Nicetown.
The incident happened at approximately 10:38 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Blavis Street.
A 56-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach during the attempted robbery. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon recovered.
