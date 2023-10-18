$43,500 watch stolen from King of Prussia Mall, suspect sought: police
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say a jewelry thief made off with a watch worth a whopping $43,500 after burglarizing a store last month.
The suspect asked to see the specific watch when he entered the Breitling store at King of Prussia Mall on September 30.
As the employee showed the watch, police say he grabbed it and ran through the mall.
The watch is said to be a gold Breitling Super Chronomat B01 44 valued at $43,500.
Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect, described as being a man in his 20s or 30s.