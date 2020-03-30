5 dead, several injured after spate of gun violence across Philadelphia

Gunfire killed at least five people and wounded others in recent days in Philadelphia, including a man found shot to death on a SEPTA train, authorities said.

Police said a 33-year-old man died minutes after he was shot in the face and neck while sitting in his vehicle in North Philadelphia late Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old man was found shot in the head on the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Just before 4:30 p.m Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot four times in the back as well as in the torso and leg in Southwest Philadelphia and died minutes later.

About two hours later, another 22-year-old man was shot to death on the 700 block of Locust Avenue in East Germantown.

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed while riding the El in Kensington overnight.

An East Germantown shooting claimed the life of a 22-year-old man on Sunday.

And then early Monday afternoon, a 22-year-old man was shot in the face in North Philadelphia and died shortly afterward.

Other shootings and stabbings wounded people around the city over the weekend, including one man critically injured in a shooting, police said; a suspect was arrested in that case.

As of Sunday, police had recorded 93 homicides in the city so far this year, a 21% increase from last year at the same time.

No arrests were immediately announced in any of the killings.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

