Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight.

The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday.

He demanded money from the cashier, then fled with $3,000, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Surveillance from the store shows the suspect wearing all black as he walks out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.