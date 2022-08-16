Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight.
The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday.
He demanded money from the cashier, then fled with $3,000, according to police.
Surveillance from the store shows the suspect wearing all black as he walks out of the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.