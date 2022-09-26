Man accused of two sexual assaults on SEPTA Broad Street Line charged

A man accused of two sexual assaults on SEPTA platforms that happened minutes apart was charged on Monday, days after he turned himself in.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged 25-year-old Raymond Nunez with multiple offenses, including stalking, harassment, and indecent assault.

The charges stem from two sexual assault incidents that happened on SEPTA platforms along the Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia on Monday.

Officials say the first happened about 10:30 Monday night at the City Hall platform. A 22-year-old woman noticed an unknown man was following her.

She told police he got on the train as she got on, then walked over to her and stood over her and groped her, without saying a word and got off the train at the Tasker Morris Station.

The second incident happened at the Tasker Morris Station, a short time later, when a 40-year-old woman told police the man approached her and asked her for a cigarette. She complied and he asked for a kiss. She said no, and he proceeded to grab her waist and pull her towards him, kissing her and then he groped her.

Officials say at that point, a southbound train pulled into the station and he fled up the stairs, heading north on Broad Street.

The incidents happened after the Eagles game Monday night, when a lot of people would have been taking the train in South Philadelphia.