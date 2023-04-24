5-year-old shot while standing on front porch in Olney, police say

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left a young child injured on Monday morning.

Officials with the department tell FOX 29 that the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear as the investigation continues.

Police say a 5-year-old was standing near the doorway of a front porch on Fisher Street in Olney when shots rang up and the child was struck in the hip.

According to authorities, the child is in stable condition.

Police say investigators are working on learning if the gunfire came from inside or outside of the home.

There were three adults present with the child at the time of the shooting, per police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.