5-year-old shot while standing on front porch in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left a young child injured on Monday morning.
Officials with the department tell FOX 29 that the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear as the investigation continues.
Police say a 5-year-old was standing near the doorway of a front porch on Fisher Street in Olney when shots rang up and the child was struck in the hip.
According to authorities, the child is in stable condition.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Dark smoke fills sky as crews respond to 4-alarm fire in Wissinoming
- Bam Margera sought by Pennsylvania State Police after 'physical confrontation'
- Video: $20k reward offered for suspect, vehicle sought in Kingsessing homicide, police say
Police say investigators are working on learning if the gunfire came from inside or outside of the home.
There were three adults present with the child at the time of the shooting, per police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.