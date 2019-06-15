6 injured after multiple shootings across Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after five shootings across Philadelphia left six people injured overnight.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of South Street, where two young men were both shot in the leg The victims, ages 21 and 22, were hospitalized in stable condition.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot on the unit block of North 39th Street in University City. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, another 30-year-old man was shot twice during an attempted robbery on the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Around 4:30 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks on the 2700 block of Frankford Avenue in Kensington. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the hand while leaving a party on the 5800 block of Hoffman Street in South Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

