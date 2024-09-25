Video: Tractor trailer bursts into flames after toll plaza crash on Blue Route

A rough morning for commuters after a tractor trailer crash caused major delays in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

Video captured flames engulfing part of a toll plaza on I-476 North at the Mid-County Interchange around 3:30 a.m.

It appears the tractor trailer was traveling in the E-ZPass express lane when it crashed into a pole that holds the overhead censors.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says the fire burned for at least half an hour before crews got it under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic has been reduced from seven lanes to two as emergency crews clear the scene and check that the censors were not damaged by the flames.