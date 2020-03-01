7 people injured after house fire in New Castle County

article

Seven people are hospitalized following a two-story house fire in New Castle County.

The flames broke out shortly before midnight on the unit block of Barrister Court in Bear.

All victims were transported to Christiana Hospital, where two patients were listed in critical condition. The five remaining victims were listed in stable condition.

FOX 29's Andrew Adamson reports that six of the victims were in the originating home, while another victim was a neighbor who came to their aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials estimated heavy fire damage at $300,000.

