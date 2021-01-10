Philadelphia police investigating detective who may have attended Wednesday’s rally in DC

article

A member of the Philadelphia Police Department is under investigation for attending the pro-Trump rally on Wednesday that spiraled into a violent riot at the Capitol.

"We are aware of social media posts that allege that a Philadelphia Police Department detective may have been in attendance at the events on Washington, DC on January 6th," Sergent Eric Gripp said.

The department is working to determine if any "policies were violated by the detective and if they participated in any illegal activities."

More information will be available upon completion of the investigation, according to police.

