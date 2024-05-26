7-year-old child struck and killed by vehicle on Philadelphia street: police
PHILADELPHIA - A crash ended with the death of a 7-year-old boy in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood late Saturday night.
Police say a vehicle was driving on the 3200 block of Mount Vernon Street when the child ran out between parked vehicles.
The driver attempted to stop, but struck the young boy.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the driver remained on scene. No charges have been announced.
The fatal crash is under investigation.