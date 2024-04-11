8 juveniles arrested after large fights break out at high school in New Castle County

A day at school turned violent when police say students engaged in several fights, leading to multiple arrests this week.

School resource officers requested additional police as they tried to get control of a large fight at Newark High School Tuesday afternoon.

More than 15 students were involved in the initial fight, which broke into several smaller fights in the school's hallways.

Police say another fight erupted during dismissal when a 14-year-old girl tried to pepper spray another girl.

An officer did get struck with pepper spray while trying to intervene, but did not require medical attention.

In total, eight juveniles ages 14-16 were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

Two of those juveniles were also charged with resisting arrest, while another was charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer.

They were all released to a parent or guardian to appear in New Castle County Family Court at a later date.

Police say additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.